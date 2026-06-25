Draws and Fades: Bogey-free Sam Burns offers value heading into Round 2 at Travelers Championship

In these no-cut formats, something the PGA TOUR announced they will be doing away with in 2028, the major concern in placement markets is the volume of elite names that remain live for all four rounds. That said, Henley built a nice cushion, and he gives you a stable option at plus-money to finish inside the top 10 at the finish line. He’s the exact type of player who won’t hurt himself, can reliably play from the fairways, and can stay glued to the leaderboard throughout the weekend.