Draws and Fades: Can Akshay Bhatia's putter stay hot in Travelers Championship weekend chase?

Erasing the six-stroke deficit to World No. 1 is highly unlikely, but the +1000 price to beat out the rest of the pack is much more palatable. Fitzpatrick leads the field in driving accuracy, hitting an astonishing 96% of fairways over the first two rounds. This is all about maximizing opportunities on the weekend, and we know the best way to achieve quality birdie looks at TPC River Highlands is playing from the short grass. You need birdie chances, and Fitzpatrick is creating them.