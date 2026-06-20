Draws and Fades: Evaluating ‘Without Wyndham’ market with Clark on cusp of U.S. Open title

Can he do it again? Fleetwood nearly chased down Brooks Koepka here eight years ago, shooting a course-record 63 that might have been an all-timer had he converted a short birdie putt on the 18th green. Still, he was a player on many short lists entering the week who has simply been stuck in neutral through 54 holes. Fleetwood has shot two rounds of even-par 70 to go along with a 1-over 71, not doing anything terribly but also not outshining the competition in any particular realm, either. His putter began to warm up a bit in the third round, notably a 20-footer for eagle on the par-5 fifth hole, and he’ll certainly be shooting at flags while starting the day eight shots back. That can backfire in a hurry at Shinnecock Hills, but he could be worth a sprinkle as a long-shot investment in this particular market. History sometimes repeats itself – right?