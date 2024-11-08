Draws and Fades: Will Max Greyserman get across finish line in Mexico?

Like Greyserman and Kisner, there’s a recent parallel to point to. In 2019 Brendon Todd broke through for a win in Bermuda, then went on to win in Mexico in his next start (with a week off in between). No one is mistaking Narashino for El Cardonal, but as they say, form travels. Such is the case this week with the Colombian, who put up a tidy bogey-free 63 on Friday.