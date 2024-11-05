Benny and the Bets: Look to short game for separation in Mexico

Camilo Villegas, runner-up last year, has strength in his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green profile. So do Kuchar, Putnam and Hughes. The greens are large, as the field hit 81% of them in regulation last year. But you can’t afford to mess up on the few times you do miss. Suh only missed five greens but got up and down just twice. If he scrambled perfectly, he’d have made a playoff. Putting takes precedence, but not making mistakes in a shootout is also important.