Max Greyserman sees big picture despite near miss at Wyndham Championship

Greyserman, 29, sees the big picture and knows that he can look back on this experience as a stepping stone to his ultimate dreams in the game. He can bank how he felt down the stretch for the next time in this position. The New Jersey native moves from No. 63 to No. 47 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List and will have a great chance to secure a spot in next year’s Signature Events (via the top 50 after next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship). Although it’s a silver lining, the emotion he felt Sunday evening, as the North Carolina dusk turned to darkness, was justifiably bittersweet.