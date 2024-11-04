Rafael Campos betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
When he takes the course Nov. 7-10, Rafael Campos will try to improve upon his last performance at the World Wide Technology Championship. In 2020, he shot 4-under and finished 52nd at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Campos has an average finish of 59th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In 2020, Campos finished 52nd (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Campos' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|12/3/2020
|52
|72-68-69-71
|-4
|11/14/2019
|66
|71-70-72-70
|-1
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Campos has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -1.206 in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194, which ranks 136th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranks 53rd, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos sports a 0.067 mark (96th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Campos' -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 147th on TOUR this season, and his 29.65 putts-per-round average ranks 159th. He has broken par 24.04% of the time (98th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|306.0
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|68.59%
|69.91%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.65
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|98
|24.04%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|17.20%
|13.89%
Campos' best finishes
- Although Campos hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 188 points, Campos currently sits 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking eighth in the field at 3.378. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.200 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.194
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.067
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.359
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.259
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.744
|-1.206
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.