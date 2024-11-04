Rafael Campos betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Campos has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Campos has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five appearances, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting.