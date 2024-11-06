Prop Farm: Cameron out, but Carson Young worth wager in Mexico

I told Gable that if I was on his side of the counter, I’d rather have had Young in the tournament, as I didn’t expect much out of him this week. In fact, I played the other “C. Young” in the field, that being Carson Young, to win it outright this week. Carson Young was ninth here last year and just finished 11th at the Black Desert Championship a few weeks ago in Utah – another course with huge greens and massively wide fairways. He has also finished eighth and 15th at Vidanta Vallarta, the host course for the Mexico Open. Again, wide fairways, big greens, and Paspalum turf wall to wall like we have here at El Cardonal.