Draws and Fades: Xander Schauffele in familiar territory, Rory McIlroy lurks at PGA Championship

He was my pre-tournament pick to win so why would I jump off now after a pretty decent 5-under 66. What is incredible is McIlroy, who won at Valhalla in 2014, had a really poor day off the tee – usually his strength. McIlroy hit just seven of 14 fairways and ranked 134th in Strokes Gained: Off-The-Tee – a stat he ranks fourth this season on the PGA TOUR. He made up for the shortfall by being first in SG: Around the Green and a respectable 21st in SG: Approach and 24th in SG: Putting. There is no way McIlroy drives it as poorly from here on out and fresh off back-to-back TOUR wins, he is primed to make a run.