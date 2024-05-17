Draws and Fades: Scottie Scheffler’s wild ride puts history in play at PGA Championship

It is simple math here. The odds are too low considering Schauffele’s record of falling just short. He has 12 top-10 finishes in 27 career major starts, including runner-up finishes at the 2018 Open Championship and 2019 Masters. He has played in the final group four times this season without winning having been run down by Scheffler at THE PLAYERS and by Rory McIlroy last week at the Wells Fargo Championship. I would love to see Schauffele finally get it done, even though he’s fallen short each time I’ve picked him this season. He is leading the field in SG: Tee-to-Green and is inside the top 17 for all other SG stats, including second in SG: Off-the-Tee. He has just one bogey through two rounds. Despite all the good reasons, he just hasn’t earned the trust of bettors.