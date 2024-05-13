WiretoWire: Rory McIlroy roars to fourth Wells Fargo Championship title

Rory McIlroy and Quail Hollow Club are a match made in heaven. The love affair continued at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy carded a final-round, 6-under 65, including an 8-under, eight-hole stretch across holes 8-15 (two eagles, four birdies) to pull away from Xander Schauffele, who led by one leading into Sunday in Charlotte. McIlroy finished at 17-under 267, five strokes clear of Schauffele. It’s McIlroy’s fourth title at Quail Hollow – he also won the Wells Fargo in 2010 (as a 20-year-old, his first TOUR win), 2015 and 2021. McIlroy is now 35 and can call himself a 26-time PGA TOUR winner. “I feel like these people have sort of watched me grow up from winning here as a 20-year-old to being the ripe old age of 35 now,” McIlroy said afterward. “They've sort of seen my progression throughout my career, and I've been lucky enough to win here four times.” McIlroy earns 700 FedExCup points and moves to No. 4 on the season-long FedExCup standings. He’s still well back of Scottie Scheffler (who didn’t play this week due to impending fatherhood) in the season-long standings, but if this week is any indication, McIlroy could be ripe for a summertime run to challenge the world No. 1.

