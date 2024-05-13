WiretoWire: Rory McIlroy roars to fourth Wells Fargo Championship title
Rory McIlroy and Quail Hollow Club are a match made in heaven. The love affair continued at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy carded a final-round, 6-under 65, including an 8-under, eight-hole stretch across holes 8-15 (two eagles, four birdies) to pull away from Xander Schauffele, who led by one leading into Sunday in Charlotte. McIlroy finished at 17-under 267, five strokes clear of Schauffele. It’s McIlroy’s fourth title at Quail Hollow – he also won the Wells Fargo in 2010 (as a 20-year-old, his first TOUR win), 2015 and 2021. McIlroy is now 35 and can call himself a 26-time PGA TOUR winner. “I feel like these people have sort of watched me grow up from winning here as a 20-year-old to being the ripe old age of 35 now,” McIlroy said afterward. “They've sort of seen my progression throughout my career, and I've been lucky enough to win here four times.” McIlroy earns 700 FedExCup points and moves to No. 4 on the season-long FedExCup standings. He’s still well back of Scottie Scheffler (who didn’t play this week due to impending fatherhood) in the season-long standings, but if this week is any indication, McIlroy could be ripe for a summertime run to challenge the world No. 1.
Chris Gotterup earns first PGA TOUR title at Myrtle Beach Classic
Chris Gotterup is a first-year PGA TOUR member, but his acclaimed resume prior to earning his TOUR card suggested that big things could be in store. Gotterup, 24, delivered on his potential at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, dominating at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club to the tune of 22-under 262, six strokes clear of runners-up Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson. Gotterup played collegiately at Rutgers before transferring to Oklahoma for the 2021-22 season, in which he was the nation’s top-ranked college golfer, and he earned his first TOUR card via the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour. Gotterup earns 300 FedExCup points for his victory, moves to No. 69 on the season-long standings and earns a spot in this coming week’s PGA Championship at Valhalla. All good things. “That's why golf is crazy,” Gotterup said afterward. “You've got guys who are probably plenty deserving to have won and have never won. I'm happy on the other side of that.”
The 106th PGA Championship has arrived
The 106th PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Club for the first time in a decade after seeing Rory McIlroy hoist the Wanamaker Trophy in 2014 for the last of his four major wins. The Louisville, Kentucky, club returns as host for its fourth PGA Championship and the second major of the 2024 season. The field, comprised of a maximum of 156 players determined via several qualifying factors, is headlined by Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion and winner of the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla, along with Scottie Scheffler, who has four victories and a runner-up in his past five PGA TOUR starts but missed the Wells Fargo Championship while awaiting the birth of his first child.
Video of the week
Wesley and George Bryan’s week at the Myrtle Beach Classic
Mic check
“This is what we always want, just a chance. Just a chance and take advantage, and I did it.” – Korn Ferry Tour member Alistair Docherty after finishing tied for second at the Myrtle Beach Classic in his second PGA TOUR start, competing on a sponsor exemption.
By the numbers
16 – Blades Brown becomes the second straight 16-year-old to make a cut on the PGA TOUR at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
17 – Doug Barron finished 17-under at the Regions Tradition, the season’s first PGA TOUR Champions major, for a two-stroke win over Steven Alker.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|3,915
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|1,939
|3
|Wyndham Clark
|1,906
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|1,675
|5
|Sahith Theegala
|1,529
|6
|Byeong Hun An
|1,525
|7
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,510
|8
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,325
|9
|Chris Kirk
|1,215
|10
|Matthieu Pavon
|1,145
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.