Rory McIlroy receives Wells Fargo trophy via helicopter in ceremony to honor fallen area police officers
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Rory McIlroy received the Wells Fargo Championship trophy via helicopter as part of a ceremony to honor fallen police officers from a local shooting earlier this month. The special moment neatly complemented McIlroy’s special performance, with the tournament also announcing a $125,000 donation to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation in memory of the fallen officers.
McIlroy finished 17-under at Quail Hollow Club for a five-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele, his fourth victory at the Charlotte, North Carolina, venue. As he partook in the winner’s festivities of which he has become accustomed (this marked McIlroy’s 26th TOUR title), a helicopter descended and landed on Quail Hollow’s 18th fairway while Lee Greenwood’s anthemic “God Bless the USA” played through the speakers. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chief of Police Johnny Jennings exited the helicopter with the trophy, flanked by the Honor Guard up the fairway and onto the green, and placed the trophy in the center of a wreath featuring yellow and red roses.
The presentation also included a moment of silence in memory of the officers who were shot. Four area officers – Sam Poloche, Joshua Eyer, William “Alden” Elliot and Thomas M. Weeks Jr. – were shot and killed April 29 while attempting to serve a warrant at a Charlotte-area home. Four additional officers were also shot in the incident.
Weeks had served as a tournament volunteer at the Wells Fargo Championship, as well.
“Because of the incredible commitment that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has done with the Wells Fargo Championship, and in support of the families of the fallen officers and the remainder of those officers that stand behind the badge, we’re announcing a gift today of $125,000 to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation in support of your officers,” said Kendall Alley, general chair, Champions for Education.
“Their legacy will forever inspire us to strive for a better tomorrow,” said Quail Hollow Club President Johnny Harris. “Let us carry their memory in our hearts and continue to honor their sacrifice through our actions and deeds.”