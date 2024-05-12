Rory McIlroy receives Wells Fargo trophy via helicopter in ceremony to honor fallen area police officers

McIlroy finished 17-under at Quail Hollow Club for a five-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele, his fourth victory at the Charlotte, North Carolina, venue. As he partook in the winner’s festivities of which he has become accustomed (this marked McIlroy’s 26th TOUR title), a helicopter descended and landed on Quail Hollow’s 18th fairway while Lee Greenwood’s anthemic “God Bless the USA” played through the speakers. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chief of Police Johnny Jennings exited the helicopter with the trophy, flanked by the Honor Guard up the fairway and onto the green, and placed the trophy in the center of a wreath featuring yellow and red roses.