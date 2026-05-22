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17M AGO

Si Woo Kim just misses history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, settling for 60 after bogey on final hole

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Daily Wrap Up

Si Woo Kim drains clutch putt for 12th birdie of the day, scares 59

Si Woo Kim drains clutch putt for 12th birdie of the day, scares 59

    Written by Associated Press

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Si Woo Kim just missed out on a 59 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson on Friday, bogeying the final hole when a par would have given him the 16th sub-60 round in PGA TOUR history.

    The 30-year-old South Korean put himself in position to break 60 with a curling 17-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th hole at TPC Craig Ranch. It was his 12th birdie of the day, putting him at 12 under on the par-71 layout.

    Kim was in the fairway on the 18th, but blasted his second shot over the green. His chip coming back stopped about 19 feet short of the hole, and his putt for par lacked pace and broke to the right for his only bogey of the day. Kim shot 11-under 60 for a five-shot lead after two rounds.

    The 18th at TPC Craig Ranch is a par 4 for the first time in the six THE CJ CUP's it has hosted. A $25 million overhaul designed by Lanny Wadkins turned it into a par 4, and it has played as the hardest hole on the course through two rounds.

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    Daily Wrap Up
    R2
    In Progress

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    F

    -18

    1

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F*

    -13

    T2

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Kensei Hirata
    JPN
    K. Hirata
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F*

    -13

    T2

    JPN
    K. Hirata
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    T2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    T2

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Jordan Spieth
    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*

    -12

    T6

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*
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