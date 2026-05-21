Putter change fuels Brooks Koepka’s best round of 2026 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

That work paid off on Thursday. Koepka holed a 17-foot birdie on his second hole of the round, the 11th, then fully jump-started his day with a 13-foot eagle putt on the 12th. He holed four putts outside 10 feet and was dialed in with his pace. He navigated the 18 holes in 25 putts. Koepka made six birdies and an eagle and kept bogeys off the card. His highest stress moment came at the ninth, his last hole of the day, forced to get up-and-down for par. Koepka spun his pitch shot to 3 feet and converted the putt.