THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates
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PGA TOUR Highlights | Round 1 | THE CJ CUP | 2026
The TOUR heads back to Texas for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at a newly redesigned TPC Craig Ranch, which features completely redesigned bunkers, resurfaced greens, new grass turf and lengthened holes to curb low scoring.
Taylor Moore leads after a 9-under 62 in Round 1. Brooks Koepka charged into contention with a bogey-free, 8-under 63, with Si Woo Kim close behind after a strong 64. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler stayed within striking distance with an opening 66, while hometown favorite Jordan Spieth put together a 68.
Read below for coverage details.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. CBS (streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports App)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
- 8:33 a.m. (Marquee group): Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk
- 1:43 p.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Si Woo Kim
- 8:22 a.m. (Featured group): Matti Schmid, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody
- 8:44 a.m. (Featured group): Billy Horschel, Taylor Pendrith, Max Greyserman
- 1:54 p.m. (Featured group): Wyndham Clark, Blades Brown, Stephan Jaeger
- 2:05 p.m. (Featured group): Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Thorbjornsen
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)