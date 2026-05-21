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THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates

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PGA TOUR Highlights | Round 1 | THE CJ CUP | 2026

PGA TOUR Highlights | Round 1 | THE CJ CUP | 2026

    Written by Staff

    The TOUR heads back to Texas for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at a newly redesigned TPC Craig Ranch, which features completely redesigned bunkers, resurfaced greens, new grass turf and lengthened holes to curb low scoring.

    Taylor Moore leads after a 9-under 62 in Round 1. Brooks Koepka charged into contention with a bogey-free, 8-under 63, with Si Woo Kim close behind after a strong 64. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler stayed within striking distance with an opening 66, while hometown favorite Jordan Spieth put together a 68.

    Read below for coverage details.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. CBS (streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports App)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    • 8:33 a.m. (Marquee group): Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk
    • 1:43 p.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Si Woo Kim
    • 8:22 a.m. (Featured group): Matti Schmid, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody
    • 8:44 a.m. (Featured group): Billy Horschel, Taylor Pendrith, Max Greyserman
    • 1:54 p.m. (Featured group): Wyndham Clark, Blades Brown, Stephan Jaeger
    • 2:05 p.m. (Featured group): Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Thorbjornsen

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)

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    Horses for Courses
    R1
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    -9

    1

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Brooks Koepka
    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    -8

    T2

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Jesper Svensson
    SWE
    J. Svensson
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    -8

    T2

    SWE
    J. Svensson
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    Emiliano Grillo
    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T4

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T4

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    -7

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*
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