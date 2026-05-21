Scottie Scheffler lurking in his hometown event as Brooks Koepka leads THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

“I think there’s such a huge difference right now of trying to get into Signature Events, on my way back, coming back to the TOUR,” said Koepka, who has played his way into the Aon Next 10 standings with two tournaments to go before the next Signature Event. “(Winning) would be a big confidence boost for sure because I feel like I’ve been playing well. I feel like I’m knocking on the door, and I’m very, very close.”