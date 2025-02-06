New mobile game 'PGA TOUR Pro Golf' tees off on Apple Arcade

Developed by HypGames, Inc., PGA TOUR Pro Golf takes fans beyond the randomly generated courses of other mobile games. Players will be able to tee it up on iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Harbour Town Golf Links, TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) and more, all from their phones. Instead of scrolling social media during the next TV commercial break, why not try shaping a wedge into No. 7 at Pebble Beach?