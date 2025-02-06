New mobile game 'PGA TOUR Pro Golf' tees off on Apple Arcade
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR continues to expand and innovate its product into a new generation of professional golf, this time bringing the highest level of the game right into the pocket of fans around the globe.
Meet "PGA TOUR Pro Golf," the newest mobile game launching Thursday, Feb. 6 on Apple Arcade.
Debuting as Apple Arcade's first officially licensed PGA TOUR title, PGA TOUR Pro Golf joins its NFL Retro Bowl '25, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, and Football Manager 2024 Touch2.
Developed by HypGames, Inc., PGA TOUR Pro Golf takes fans beyond the randomly generated courses of other mobile games. Players will be able to tee it up on iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Harbour Town Golf Links, TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) and more, all from their phones. Instead of scrolling social media during the next TV commercial break, why not try shaping a wedge into No. 7 at Pebble Beach?
“After one hole of PGA TOUR Pro Golf, I was hooked,” said Jeff Eisenband, PGA TOUR LIVE host and Esports broadcaster. “Golf has long been a major part of arcade gaming, and this game brings that style to your phone. The ability to play historic courses such as Pebble Beach Golf Links and Bay Hill Club & Lodge with the flick of your finger on your phone is going to have fans locked in.”
PGA TOUR Pro Golf sets itself apart from other mobile golf pillars like Coffee Golf and Pixel Golf by putting players on these famous settings, while also bringing snappy, efficient and rewarding gameplay to the table.
Players will find a classic simultaneous head-to-head mode, where they can face off in real-time against others and look to rise on the ranked leaderboards. These will feature daily and multi-day tournaments, where players can prove their skills, earn exclusive rewards and unlock gear.
With stunning recreations of legendary courses and a variety of competitive modes, PGA TOUR Pro Golf is set to be unlike anything else in the mobile game space. The game is available exclusively on Apple Arcade and is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro2.