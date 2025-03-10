PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joe Highsmith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Joe Highsmith struggled, missing the cut at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He is seeking better results in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Highsmith is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 16-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith is averaging 1.181 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith is averaging 2.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181 this season (69th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 117th, while his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 56th on TOUR with a mark of 0.338.
    • On the greens, Highsmith's 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 94th on TOUR this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 124th. He has broken par 26.67% of the time (17th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117299.6301.2
    Greens in Regulation %7069.72%67.86%
    Putts Per Round12429.1529.0
    Par Breakers1726.67%26.59%
    Bogey Avoidance12113.89%13.49%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • As of now, Highsmith has collected 548 points, which ranks him 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 2.960.
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.803.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.927. He finished first in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Highsmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.956, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1811.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.3381.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.412-1.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0331.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1392.977

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-68-68-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-68-70-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-68-62-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-72-68-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship568-68-65-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1171-66-68-65-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 16-19The American Express6675-64-65-76-84
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1768-68-68-68-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-72-64-64-19500
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

