Joe Highsmith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Joe Highsmith struggled, missing the cut at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He is seeking better results in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Highsmith is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 16-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging 1.181 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging 2.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181 this season (69th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 117th, while his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 56th on TOUR with a mark of 0.338.
- On the greens, Highsmith's 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 94th on TOUR this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 124th. He has broken par 26.67% of the time (17th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|299.6
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|69.72%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.15
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|17
|26.67%
|26.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|13.89%
|13.49%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- As of now, Highsmith has collected 548 points, which ranks him 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 2.960.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.803.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.927. He finished first in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Highsmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.956, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.181
|1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.338
|1.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.412
|-1.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.033
|1.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.139
|2.977
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-72-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|71-66-68-65
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|75-64-65-76
|-8
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-68-68-68
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-72-64-64
|-19
|500
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.