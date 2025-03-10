Joe Highsmith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 2.960.

Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.803.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.927. He finished first in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Highsmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.956, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.