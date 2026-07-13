Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Open Championship
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Wyndham Clark drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Wyndham Clark finished tied for fourth at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Open Championship.
Clark's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|76-66-66-65
|-11
|2024
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|2023
|T33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|2022
|T76
|71-73-76-69
|+1
At The Open Championship
- In Clark's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-67-66-71
|-9
|56.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T5
|68-64-65-65
|-18
|287.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-69-70-73
|-4
|750.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|68-68-63-70
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|67-75-68-67
|-11
|350.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|66-63-65-60
|-30
|500.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|53.000
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 4-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 2.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|-0.011
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.494
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.362
|0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.426
|1.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.271
|2.588
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.494 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivers a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks third by breaking par 25.99% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.