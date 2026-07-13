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3H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

Wyndham Clark drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Wyndham Clark finished tied for fourth at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Clark at The Open Championship.

Clark's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T476-66-66-65-11
2024MC78-80+16
2023T3368-73-71-73+1
2022T7671-73-76-69+1

At The Open Championship

  • In Clark's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Clark's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-67-66-71-956.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT568-64-65-65-18287.500
June 21, 2026U.S. Open164-69-70-73-4750.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1168-68-63-70-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday367-75-68-67-11350.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson166-63-65-60-30500.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1668-68-70-69-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-68-72-73-353.000

Clark's recent performances

  • Clark has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 4-under.
  • Clark has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Clark has averaged 2.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee88-0.0110.055
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4940.570
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3620.825
Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4261.137
Average Strokes Gained: Total81.2712.588

Clark's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clark posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.494 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Clark delivers a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks third by breaking par 25.99% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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