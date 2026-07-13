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2H AGO

Peter Uihlein betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Peter Uihlein of the United States plays his second shot on the second hole on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 02, 2025 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Peter Uihlein of the United States plays his second shot on the second hole on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 02, 2025 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

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Peter Uihlein returns to major championship golf at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19. The Open Championship defending champion Scottie Scheffler will look to repeat after winning at 17-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Uihlein at The Open Championship.

Uihlein's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5674-70-80-66+10--

Uihlein's recent performances

  • Uihlein's only recorded recent finish was a tie for 56th at the U.S. Open.
  • Uihlein has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Uihlein has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Uihlein's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.437-0.072
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.023-0.042
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.009-0.137
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.5590.323
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.1360.072

Uihlein's advanced stats and rankings

  • Uihlein posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.437 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.1 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Uihlein sported a 0.023 mark. He maintained a 56.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Uihlein delivered a 1.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.00 putts per round, and he broke par 13.89% of the time with a 26.39% bogey avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Uihlein as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
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T. Kim
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1

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T. Kim
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-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
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-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
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-13
R4
-3

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Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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