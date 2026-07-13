Peter Uihlein betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Peter Uihlein of the United States plays his second shot on the second hole on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 02, 2025 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Peter Uihlein returns to major championship golf at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19. The Open Championship defending champion Scottie Scheffler will look to repeat after winning at 17-under in 2025.
Uihlein's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|74-70-80-66
|+10
|--
Uihlein's recent performances
- Uihlein's only recorded recent finish was a tie for 56th at the U.S. Open.
- Uihlein has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Uihlein has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Uihlein's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.437
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.023
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.009
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.559
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.136
|0.072
Uihlein's advanced stats and rankings
- Uihlein posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.437 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.1 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Uihlein sported a 0.023 mark. He maintained a 56.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Uihlein delivered a 1.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.00 putts per round, and he broke par 13.89% of the time with a 26.39% bogey avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Uihlein as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.