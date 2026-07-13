Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Open Championship
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Alex Fitzpatrick sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Travelers
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Alex Fitzpatrick finished tied for 17th at 2-under the last time he played in The Open Championship. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T17
|74-70-65-73
|-2
At The Open Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|69-66-64-64
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-67-70-66
|-9
|37.556
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T6
|72-71-72-65
|-8
|250.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-70-72-74
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|4
|67-68-64-73
|-12
|325.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|72-66-74-67
|-9
|137.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-ten five times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.488
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.954
|0.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.031
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.110
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.300
|1.536
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.488 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.954 mark on TOUR. He recorded a 70.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he recorded a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he broke par 23.15% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick currently ranks 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,397 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.