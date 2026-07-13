Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Open Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-ten five times over his last ten appearances.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.