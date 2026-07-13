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22M AGO

Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Alex Fitzpatrick sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Travelers

Alex Fitzpatrick sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Travelers

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Alex Fitzpatrick finished tied for 17th at 2-under the last time he played in The Open Championship. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at The Open Championship.

Fitzpatrick's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T1774-70-65-73-2

At The Open Championship

  • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Fitzpatrick's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT769-66-64-64-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2371-69-72-73+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-67-70-66-937.556
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT672-71-72-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-70-72-74+84.625
May 10, 2026Truist Championship467-68-64-73-12325.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT972-66-74-67-9137.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400.000
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

Fitzpatrick's recent performances

  • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-ten five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
  • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4880.439
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9540.984
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0310.096
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1100.016
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.3001.536

Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.488 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards this season.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.954 mark on TOUR. He recorded a 70.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he recorded a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he broke par 23.15% of the time.
  • Fitzpatrick currently ranks 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,397 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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