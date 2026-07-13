Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The Open Championship

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.