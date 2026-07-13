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2H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Michael Thorbjornsen drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Thorbjornsen has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Thorbjornsen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT766-68-65-69-1287.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5469-68-69-71-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge1666-65-71-71-753.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5374-71-69-72-211.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-68-74-65-723.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--

Thorbjornsen's recent performances

  • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
  • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2580.404
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.0290.211
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2950.516
Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.298-0.060
Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2271.072

Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a -0.029 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.16%.
  • Thorbjornsen has earned 516 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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