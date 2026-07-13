Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The Open Championship
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Michael Thorbjornsen drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Thorbjornsen has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Open Championship.
At The Open Championship
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T7
|66-68-65-69
|-12
|87.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|66-65-71-71
|-7
|53.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|11.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|70-68-74-65
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.258
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.029
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.295
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.298
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.227
|1.072
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a -0.029 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.16%.
- Thorbjornsen has earned 516 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.