Mateo Pulcini betting profile: The Open Championship
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Amateur Mateo Pulcini of Argentina looks on while playing the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Mateo Pulcini will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 competing in The Open Championship for the first time in the past five years. The tournament returns to the Southport, England venue where defending champion Scottie Scheffler won at 17-under in 2025.
At The Open Championship
- Pulcini is competing in The Open Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Pulcini's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-78
|+15
|--
Pulcini's recent performances
- He missed the cut in both of his recorded tournament appearances this season.
- Pulcini has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pulcini has averaged -1.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pulcini's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.293
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.926
|-0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.870
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.647
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.736
|-1.368
Pulcini's advanced stats and rankings
- Pulcini has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.293 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards places him among the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pulcini has a -0.926 mark. He has hit 50.00% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Pulcini has delivered a -0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 31.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 9.72% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 40.28%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pulcini as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.