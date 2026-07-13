MJ Daffue betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
MJ Daffue of South Africa tees off on the first hole on day four of the English Open supported by HotelPlanner 2026 at The Vale Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Pershore, England. (Jasper Wax/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
MJ Daffue has not competed in The Open Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 as he looks to make his mark at this prestigious major championship.
At The Open Championship
- This is Daffue's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Daffue's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|+2,+0
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T58
|72-68-70-76
|+6
|3.236
Daffue's recent performances
- Daffue's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 58th with a score of 6-over.
- He has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Daffue has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Daffue's advanced stats and rankings
- Daffue posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.524 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Daffue recorded a -0.240 mark in his past five tournaments, indicating an area for improvement.
- Around the greens, Daffue delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.