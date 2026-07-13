Martin Couvra betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Pavon/Couvra makes birdie on No. 14 at Zurich Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Martin Couvra missed the cut at The Open Championship last year after posting rounds of 78-73. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.
Couvra's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-73
|+9
At The Open Championship
- In Couvra's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Couvra's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-64-68
|-23
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-74-72
|+4
|--
Couvra's recent performances
- Couvra has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Couvra has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Couvra has averaged -0.921 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Couvra's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.266
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-3.050
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.054
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.662
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.709
|-0.921
Couvra's advanced stats and rankings
- Couvra has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.266 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Couvra has struggled with a -3.050 mark. He has hit 52.78% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Couvra has delivered a 0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round and has broken par 8.33% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 22.22%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Couvra as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.