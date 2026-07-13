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2H AGO

Martin Couvra betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Pavon/Couvra makes birdie on No. 14 at Zurich Classic

Pavon/Couvra makes birdie on No. 14 at Zurich Classic

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Martin Couvra missed the cut at The Open Championship last year after posting rounds of 78-73. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Couvra at The Open Championship.

Couvra's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC78-73+9

At The Open Championship

  • In Couvra's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Couvra's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-64-68-23--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-74-72+4--

Couvra's recent performances

  • Couvra has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
  • Couvra has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Couvra has averaged -0.921 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Couvra's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.266-0.081
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.050-0.663
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.054-0.206
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6620.029
Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.709-0.921

Couvra's advanced stats and rankings

  • Couvra has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.266 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Couvra has struggled with a -3.050 mark. He has hit 52.78% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Couvra has delivered a 0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round and has broken par 8.33% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 22.22%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Couvra as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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