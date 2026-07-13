Martin Couvra betting profile: The Open Championship

Couvra has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.

Couvra has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.