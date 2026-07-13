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2H AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen sinks 52-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen sinks 52-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Neergaard-Petersen will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19, looking to make his mark in The Open Championship. The tournament returns to the Southport venue where Scottie Scheffler claimed victory last year with a 17-under performance.

Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-68-65-75-416.5
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open3969-69-67-68-717
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-73-72-110
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-66-68-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-72-71-73+84.625
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-60-66-2882.5
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5568-73-70-74+15.2

Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

  • Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4010.414
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.068-0.004
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.353-0.453
Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2830.572
Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2630.528

Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.401 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.068 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has earned 206 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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