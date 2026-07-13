Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: The Open Championship
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen sinks 52-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Neergaard-Petersen will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19, looking to make his mark in The Open Championship. The tournament returns to the Southport venue where Scottie Scheffler claimed victory last year with a 17-under performance.
At The Open Championship
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-68-65-75
|-4
|16.5
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|39
|69-69-67-68
|-7
|17
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-73-72
|-1
|10
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-72-71-73
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-60-66
|-28
|82.5
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|68-73-70-74
|+1
|5.2
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.401
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.068
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.353
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.283
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.263
|0.528
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.401 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.068 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
- Neergaard-Petersen has earned 206 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.