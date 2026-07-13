Liv Grinberg betting profile: The Open Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Liv Grinberg will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19, 2026 in The Open Championship. Scottie Scheffler enters as the defending champion after winning at 17-under in 2025.
At The Open Championship
- Grinberg has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grinberg as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.