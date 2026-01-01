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R2
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

T1

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T1

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T1

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T1

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T6

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
GER
N. Von Dellingshausen
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T6

GER
N. Von Dellingshausen
Tot
-7
Thru
F
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