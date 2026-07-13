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2H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

John Keefer hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

John Keefer hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Johnny Keefer will compete in The Open Championship for the first time in at least five years. The championship takes place at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England from July 16-19, 2026.

Latest odds for Keefer at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Keefer's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Keefer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT368-68-64-67-13133.750
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3971-70-76-70+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-73-69-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3571-67-67-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT966-69-67-63-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA Championship7972-72-69-76+94.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3172-70-66-69-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6969-70-70-74-15.875

Keefer's recent performances

  • Keefer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
  • Keefer has an average of 0.774 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5890.774
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5080.921
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.391-0.312
Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.436-0.406
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2700.977

Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.589 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.508 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 71.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.19, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
  • Keefer has earned 490 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 71st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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