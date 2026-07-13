Johnny Keefer betting profile: The Open Championship
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John Keefer hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Johnny Keefer will compete in The Open Championship for the first time in at least five years. The championship takes place at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England from July 16-19, 2026.
At The Open Championship
- This is Keefer's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|68-68-64-67
|-13
|133.750
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|71-70-76-70
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-73-69
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|71-67-67-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|66-69-67-63
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|79
|72-72-69-76
|+9
|4.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|72-70-66-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|69-70-70-74
|-1
|5.875
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.774 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.589
|0.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.508
|0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.391
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.436
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.270
|0.977
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.589 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.508 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 71.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.19, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
- Keefer has earned 490 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.