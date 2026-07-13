Johnny Keefer betting profile: The Open Championship

Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.589 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.508 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 71.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.19, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.