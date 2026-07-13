Ren Yonezawa betting profile: The Open Championship
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Ren Yonezawa of Japan prepares to play his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Ren Yonezawa has not competed in The Open Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for the 2026 tournament.
At The Open Championship
- This is Yonezawa's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Yonezawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|68-68-70-68
|-6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|73-68-65-70
|-8
|--
Yonezawa's recent performances
- Yonezawa has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of 8-under.
- Yonezawa has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yonezawa has averaged 1.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yonezawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.159
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.743
|0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.687
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.871
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.718
|1.073
Yonezawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Yonezawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards has contributed to his overall play.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yonezawa sported a 0.743 mark. He has an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yonezawa delivered a -0.871 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time with an 8.33% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yonezawa as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.