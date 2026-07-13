Ren Yonezawa betting profile: The Open Championship

Yonezawa has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of 8-under.

Yonezawa has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.