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Wyndham Clark betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark returns to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after missing the cut in 2022 and finishing tied for 39th in 2021. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026, looking to improve on his previous performances at this $10.3 million event.

    Latest odds for Clark at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Clark's recent history at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC70-70-4
    2021T3966-68-69-73-12

    At the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 39th at 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1668-68-70-69-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-68-72-73-353.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4273-70-71-73-119.125
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4167-68-72-74-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-68-68-69-618.500

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.182-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3500.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.147-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.3880.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total93-0.072-0.031

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.350 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivered a -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 24.27% of the time.
    • Clark has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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