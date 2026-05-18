Davis Riley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Riley has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.

Riley has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.