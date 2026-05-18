Davis Riley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Davis Riley finished tied for 45th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Riley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|66-71-68-69
|-10
|2024
|T30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|2023
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|2022
|T9
|72-64-64-67
|-21
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Riley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 21-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-80
|+18
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|72-65-69-73
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-79
|+19
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-68-69-72
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-1.176
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.450
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.008
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.201
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.433
|-0.461
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.176 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.450 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
- Riley has earned 122 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 126th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.