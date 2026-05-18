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23M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley finished tied for 45th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Riley at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Riley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4566-71-68-69-10
    2024T3064-67-72-67-14
    2023MC67-72-3
    2022T972-64-64-67-21

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 21-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-70-70-72-55.756
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC82-80+18--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6072-65-69-73-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-79+19--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-68-69-72-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-1.176-0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.450-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.0080.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.201-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.433-0.461

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.176 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.450 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
    • Riley has earned 122 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 126th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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