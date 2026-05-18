Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Rodgers has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Players Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.

Rodgers has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.569 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.