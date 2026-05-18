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29M AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th last year at 15-under. The tournament takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Rodgers' recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1569-67-66-67-15
    2022T3269-67-68-68-16
    2021T4771-66-69-71-11

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-70+7--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2469-71-73-67-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-76-69-74+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-66-72-957.556
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4071-72-68-72-113.500
    March 15, 2026The Players ChampionshipT1170-70-71-70-7145.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-68-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-69-70-69-525.167

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Players Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.569 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.113-0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.057-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.023-0.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3070.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.113-0.935

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.057 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
    • Rodgers ranks 46th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 568 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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