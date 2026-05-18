Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th last year at 15-under. The tournament takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026.
Rodgers' recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|69-67-66-67
|-15
|2022
|T32
|69-67-68-68
|-16
|2021
|T47
|71-66-69-71
|-11
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|69-71-73-67
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-76-69-74
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|71-72-68-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 15, 2026
|The Players Championship
|T11
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-68-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|25.167
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Players Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.569 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.113
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.057
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.023
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.307
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.113
|-0.935
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.057 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
- Rodgers ranks 46th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 568 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.