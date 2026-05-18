Chris Kirk betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk will compete at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler having won last year at 31-under.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Kirk has not competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|70-68-70-74
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|7.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T47
|73-72-75-73
|+5
|14.625
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|69-69-70-72
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-69
|-9
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished at 3-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.576 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.044
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.297
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.007
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.384
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|-0.050
|0.576
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.044 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.297 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
- Kirk has earned 106 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 131st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.