Chris Kirk betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished at 3-under.

Kirk has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kirk has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.