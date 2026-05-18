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Chris Kirk betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk will compete at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler having won last year at 31-under.

    Latest odds for Kirk at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Kirk has not competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-65-74+215.136
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3670-68-70-74-619.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-67-69-72-37.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4773-72-75-73+514.625
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5269-69-70-72-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-69-9--

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished at 3-under.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 0.576 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.0440.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.2970.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.0070.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.384-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Total92-0.0500.576

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.044 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.297 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
    • Kirk has earned 106 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 131st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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