Will Gordon betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Will Gordon finished tied for fifth at 17-under the last time he played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Gordon's recent history at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|64-72-66-65
|-17
|2023
|T70
|69-67-73-67
|-8
|2021
|MC
|69-70
|-5
At the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fifth at 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T23
|21.674
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon's best finish at the Barracuda Championship over his last 10 appearances was tied for 23rd.
- Gordon has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.014
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gordon has posted a 0.036 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.