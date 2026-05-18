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34M AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon finished tied for fifth at 17-under the last time he played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Gordon at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Gordon's recent history at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T564-72-66-65-17
    2023T7069-67-73-67-8
    2021MC69-70-5

    At the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fifth at 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-68-72-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6368-69-72-70-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-70E--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT2321.674

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon's best finish at the Barracuda Championship over his last 10 appearances was tied for 23rd.
    • Gordon has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged -0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.014

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gordon has posted a 0.036 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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