Sungjae Im betting profile: the CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im finished tied for 33rd at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Im's recent history at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|67-68-67-70
|-12
At the CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Im's most recent appearance at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|64-69-70-70
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|70-77-73-70
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|46
|76-69-69-77
|+3
|17.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|67-70-72-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|64-69-69-74
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-70-67-68
|-8
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Im has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.084
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.405
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.355
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.115
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.149
|0.107
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.405 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 19.63% of the time.
- Im has earned 425 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.