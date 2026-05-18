PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
34M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: the CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im finished tied for 33rd at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Im at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Im's recent history at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3367-68-67-70-12

    At the CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT564-69-70-70-11266.667
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6570-77-73-70+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-72-70-70-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4676-69-69-77+317.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6067-70-72-70-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT464-69-69-74-8115.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-72+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-70-67-68-8--

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.0840.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.405-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3550.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1150.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.1490.107

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.405 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 19.63% of the time.
    • Im has earned 425 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW