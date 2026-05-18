Sungjae Im betting profile: the CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Im has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.

Im has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.