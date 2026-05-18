Gordon Sargent betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent has not competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with the tournament offering a $10.3 million purse.
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Sargent has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-67-75-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|65-70-72-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.301 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -0.888 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.638
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-1.778
|-1.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.096
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.352
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-1.396
|-0.888
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.638 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.778 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 65.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
- Sargent has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 150th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.