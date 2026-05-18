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23M AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent has not competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with the tournament offering a $10.3 million purse.

    Latest odds for Sargent at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Sargent has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-67-75-71-35.860
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-68+3--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT865-70-72-70-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-75-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.301 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -0.888 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6380.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-1.778-1.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.0960.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.352-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-1.396-0.888

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.638 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.778 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 65.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
    • Sargent has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 150th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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