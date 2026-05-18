Steven Fisk betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk has not competed in The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years. The tournament takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026, with a $10.3 million purse.
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Fisk has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|105.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|66-70-73-76
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|68-69-67-72
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|70-70-74-69
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.151
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.206
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.044
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.184
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.218
|0.165
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.206 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.23% of the time.
- Fisk has earned 163 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.