Steven Fisk betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Fisk has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.

Fisk has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.