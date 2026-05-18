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32M AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk has not competed in The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years. The tournament takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026, with a $10.3 million purse.

    Latest odds for Fisk at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Fisk has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-66-70-69.333
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-67-67-71-10105.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5466-70-73-76-35.860
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4868-69-67-72-49.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3769-70-69-71-518.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6070-70-74-69-57.875
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.1510.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.206-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.044-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.1840.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.2180.165

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.206 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.23% of the time.
    • Fisk has earned 163 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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