Haotong Li betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Haotong Li of China follows his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Haotong Li has not competed at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of making a strong debut at this Texas venue.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Li is competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-69-71-70
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|71-69-69-80
|+1
|23.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|71-71-69-67
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 6-under.
- Li has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged 0.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.433
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.315
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.191
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.220
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.338
|0.076
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.433 (25th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Li sports a 0.315 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
- Li has accumulated 208 FedExCup Regular Season points (95th) and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.338 (57th) in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.