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26M AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Haotong Li of China follows his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Haotong Li of China follows his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Haotong Li has not competed at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of making a strong debut at this Texas venue.

    Latest odds for Li at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Li is competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-69-71-70+123.083
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3871-69-69-80+123.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3271-71-69-67-622.300
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--

    Li's recent performances

    • Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 6-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has averaged 0.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4330.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3150.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.191-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.220-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3380.076

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.433 (25th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Li sports a 0.315 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
    • Li has accumulated 208 FedExCup Regular Season points (95th) and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.338 (57th) in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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