Ryan Palmer betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Ryan Palmer of the United States reacts after his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer returns to TPC Craig Ranch for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, set to tee off May 21-24 with the tournament offering a $10.3 million purse. Palmer missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025 after shooting 2-under.
Palmer's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|2023
|T8
|64-65-68-68
|-19
|2022
|T5
|67-62-70-66
|-23
|2021
|T47
|67-69-66-75
|-11
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 23-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-64-68-65
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|71-70-77-76
|+10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
- Palmer has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged 0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.685
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.704
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.110
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.169
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.449
|0.104
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.685 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards shows his current form off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has a -1.704 mark. He has a 51.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.