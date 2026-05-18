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Ryan Palmer betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States reacts after his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer of the United States reacts after his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer returns to TPC Craig Ranch for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, set to tee off May 21-24 with the tournament offering a $10.3 million purse. Palmer missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025 after shooting 2-under.

    Latest odds for Palmer at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Palmer's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-72-2
    2024MC69-74+1
    2023T864-65-68-68-19
    2022T567-62-70-66-23
    2021T4767-69-66-75-11

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Palmer's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 23-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC79-70+5--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-64-68-65-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship7071-70-77-76+10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
    • Palmer has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged 0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.6850.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.704-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1100.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1690.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.4490.104

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.685 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards shows his current form off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has a -1.704 mark. He has a 51.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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