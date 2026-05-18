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27M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon has not competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the last five years and will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24. The Frenchman will look to contend at the $10.3 million event in McKinney, Texas.

    Latest odds for Pavon at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Pavon has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-64-68-2313.563
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-70-69-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1170-70-70-68-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-69-70-70-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1771-69-68-68-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-70-70-716.000

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.539 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -0.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0130.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.715-0.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0140.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6450.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91-0.043-0.010

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.715 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 62.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
    • Pavon has earned 185 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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