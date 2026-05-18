Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon has not competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the last five years and will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24. The Frenchman will look to contend at the $10.3 million event in McKinney, Texas.
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Pavon has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|70-70-70-68
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-69-70-70
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-70-70
|-7
|16.000
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Pavon has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.539 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.013
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.715
|-0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.014
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.645
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|-0.043
|-0.010
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.715 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 62.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 185 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.