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29M AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Noah Goodwin of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Noah Goodwin missed the cut at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025, shooting 3-over. He returns to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas for the May 21-24 tournament looking to improve on that performance.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Goodwin's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-74+3

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Goodwin's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-78+1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-74+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-70-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1466-67-71-75-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6367-67-76-69-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-65-68-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-71-66-69-936.375

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged -0.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.396-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.312-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3170.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.873-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.264-0.575

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.396 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.1 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sports a -0.312 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Goodwin has delivered a 0.317 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Goodwin has a -1.873 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he breaks par 15.28% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.83%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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