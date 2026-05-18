Noah Goodwin betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Noah Goodwin of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Noah Goodwin missed the cut at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025, shooting 3-over. He returns to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas for the May 21-24 tournament looking to improve on that performance.
Goodwin's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+3
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Goodwin's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-78
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|66-67-71-75
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|67-67-76-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-65-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-71-66-69
|-9
|36.375
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Goodwin has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged -0.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.396
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.312
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.317
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.873
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.264
|-0.575
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.396 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.1 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sports a -0.312 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Goodwin has delivered a 0.317 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Goodwin has a -1.873 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he breaks par 15.28% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.83%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.