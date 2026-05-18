Noah Goodwin betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Goodwin has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.

Goodwin has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.