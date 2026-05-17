Signature Scroll: Recapping Aaron Rai's life-changing day

Well, buddy might be a strong term, but both Rai and I go to the same gym in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Rai is there often, almost always late at night and accompanied by his father. And on the few occasions where I’m in the mood for a late-night workout, I always seem to run into him. He would be there before me and remain long after I was gone, throwing medicine balls against the wall or doing box jumps. Because of that, I always thought of him as a hard worker.