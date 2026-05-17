Aaron Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

His support system steadied him. After two years without a consistent tour to play on, Rai found a place on the now-defunct PGA EuroPro Tour (Tommy Fleetwood was also a member at one point). He won 886 pounds in his first year in 2014 – the same year McIlroy won two majors – and struggled to acclimate to the competition, most of which were hitting it further, putting better and outsmarting him. The carrot for Rai wasn’t money, but status on the HotelPlanner Tour (the DP World Tour’s version of the Korn Ferry Tour), given to the top finishers. That came in 2016 after he finished No. 5 on the Order of Merit. He won an event in his second season on the HotelPlanner Tour, which earned him DP World Tour status. He remained in Europe full time until 2020, when he moved to the U.S. and earned his TOUR card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.