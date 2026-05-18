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31M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar returns to The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Kuchar finished tied for 56th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Kuchar's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5669-68-70-71-6
    2024MC69-69-4
    2023T4367-68-69-68-12
    2022T1267-68-69-64-20
    2021T1767-66-66-73-16

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 20-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-69-69-68-820.222
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5667-71-71-69-25.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-68-71-68-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-68-70-69-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4674-66-71-74+1--

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 24th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 8-under.
    • He has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.544 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.234 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.446-0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.678-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2340.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4760.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.415-0.478

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.446 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.1 yards provides additional context to his tee-to-green performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar has a -0.678 mark. He has hit 62.50% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.15 putts per round, and he has broken par 18.61% of the time.
    • Kuchar currently ranks 175th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 35 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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