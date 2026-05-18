Matt Kuchar betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Kuchar's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 24th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 8-under.

He has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar has an average of -0.544 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged 0.234 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.