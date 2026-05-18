Nick Hardy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Nick Hardy of the United States watches his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.
Hardy's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|2024
|MC
|66-71
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of 23-under.
- Hardy has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.715
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.320
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.625
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.446
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.856
|-0.530
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.715 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards has been recorded.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hardy has sported a -0.320 mark. He has posted a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Hardy has delivered a 0.625 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -1.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.17, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time.
- Hardy has earned 14 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 185th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.