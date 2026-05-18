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29M AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States watches his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Nick Hardy of the United States watches his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Hardy at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hardy's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-71-4
    2024MC66-71-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-72+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of 23-under.
    • Hardy has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged -0.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.715-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.320-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6250.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.446-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.856-0.530

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.715 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards has been recorded.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hardy has sported a -0.320 mark. He has posted a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Hardy has delivered a 0.625 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -1.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.17, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time.
    • Hardy has earned 14 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 185th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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