Nick Hardy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Hardy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of 23-under.

Hardy has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.