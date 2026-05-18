Kris Ventura betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Kristoffer Reitan (L) of Norway and Kris Ventura of Norway react after making an eagle on the 18th hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, shooting 2-under in 2025 and 4-under in 2021. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Ventura's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|2021
|MC
|66-74
|-4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|66-70-70-72
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|65-69-73-61
|-14
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -1.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.348
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.546
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.553
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.066
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.685
|-1.042
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.348 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.546 mark on TOUR. He posted a 63.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he broke par 19.01% of the time.
- Ventura currently sits 108th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.