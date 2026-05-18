Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after finishing 48th at nine-under last year. The tournament runs May 21-24 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Højgaard's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|48
|65-67-68-75
|-9
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished 48th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|20.222
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|53
|78-70-73-77
|+10
|12.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|71-71-74-71
|+3
|3.060
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-72-66-67
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|74-67-70-69
|-8
|23.125
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.249
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.250
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.210
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.424
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.713
|0.272
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.249 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.2 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.250 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he has earned 206 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.