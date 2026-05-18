Daniel Brown betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Daniel Brown of England acknowledges the crowd following a birdie on the second green on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Daniel Brown has not competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years. The tournament takes place May 21-24 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, with a $10.3 million purse.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|68-75-70-75
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-71
|-7
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Brown has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.748 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.008
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|-0.001
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.333
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.099
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.227
|-0.748
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sports a -0.001 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown has delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.11% of the time.
- Brown has earned 112 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.