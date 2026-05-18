Daniel Brown betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Brown has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.

Brown has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.