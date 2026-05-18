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Daniel Brown betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Daniel Brown of England acknowledges the crowd following a birdie on the second green on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Daniel Brown of England acknowledges the crowd following a birdie on the second green on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Daniel Brown has not competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years. The tournament takes place May 21-24 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, with a $10.3 million purse.

    Latest odds for Brown at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7568-75-70-75+84.625
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-73+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-70-70-72-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-71-7--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
    • Brown has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged -0.748 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.008-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90-0.001-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.333-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.0990.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.227-0.748

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sports a -0.001 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown has delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.11% of the time.
    • Brown has earned 112 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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