Adam Schenk betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Adam Schenk of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk finished tied for fifth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that strong performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Schenk's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|66-67-65-69
|-17
|2024
|T13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2022
|T79
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|2021
|T34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|74-68-67-68
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-72-69-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|69-73-72-70
|E
|4.900
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|72-72-79-70
|+5
|4.000
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 33rd at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 7-under.
- He has averaged -0.397 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.365 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.736 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.415
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.420
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.032
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.585
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-1.453
|-0.736
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has averaged -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, ranking 138th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has posted a -0.420 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 19.07% of the time.
- Schenk has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 134th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.