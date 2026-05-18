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19M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk finished tied for fifth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that strong performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Schenk at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Schenk's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T566-67-65-69-17
    2024T1366-67-68-66-17
    2023MC68-71-3
    2022T7968-70-69-74-7
    2021T3466-70-66-73-13

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-77+11--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3374-68-67-68-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-72-69-74-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6069-73-72-70E4.900
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7772-72-79-70+54.000

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 33rd at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 7-under.
    • He has averaged -0.397 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.365 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.736 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.415-0.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.4200.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.032-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.585-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-1.453-0.736

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has averaged -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, ranking 138th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has posted a -0.420 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 19.07% of the time.
    • Schenk has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 134th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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